3 arrested for swindling over Rs 8 cr from Chennai pvt company

CHENNAI: Three men, employed at a private firm in Nungambakkam sold 1,074 i-Phones and three laptops and swindled over Rs 8 crore and shared the money, were arrested by Chennai city Central Crime Branch.

The arrests were made based on the complaint made by the company’s regional manager.

According to a CCB press release, the accused were identified as Prathap Pasupaletti (32), K Kumaravel (44) and Venkateswarlu (61). The police said that Prathap, Key Accounts Manager, and Kumaravel, a delivery section officer, both worked at the private company and together swindled Rs 8.29 crore from the company. The duo had allegedly sold 1,074 mobile phones and laptops to the company and instead of giving the money to the company they took it for themselves, the police said.

The regional manager of the company lodged a police complaint based on which an investigation was started. During the investigation, the police launched a search across various places across India to nab Prathap Pasupaletti. Subsequently, he was arrested in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Based on the information given by Prathap during an inquiry, the police arrested Kumaravel and Venkateswarlu.