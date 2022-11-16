Public wants Tambaram cops, corpn active on social media

Commenting on this, David Manohar, social activist and resident of Chromepet said, “It’s been almost a year since the Tambaram Corporation was upgraded from municipality and separate police jurisdiction was formed from Chennai city police. However, it is disappointing that the Twitter handles of these two vital departments are still inactive. Also, both these departments do not have provisions to connect to them through Twitter, Facebook or WhatsApp.”

David goes on to say that the Tambaram city police Twitter handle was active in August, but is now dormant.

“Though we repeatedly tag the Tambaram city police’s Twitter handle, we barely get any response. Incidentally, when Chennai city police is tagged on the complaints, they instantly comment claiming the concerned department has been tagged,”added David.

Furthermore, David pointed out that the department is hesitant to handle social media pages in the fear of complaints and criticisms. “Government running a social media account is a grievance mechanism tool. Hence, be it in the liking of any higher official or not, these accounts must be in place for the public to reach out,”explains David.

Meanwhile, A Sathik Basha, another social activist from Medavakkam recalls getting frequent and quick responses from Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Greater Chennai Police Twitter handles, but barely from Tambaram department’s sites.

“With a huge population living in the area, it is imperative for these two departments to run active Twitter and Facebook handles. It is easier for a person to connect to the departments through social media in case of emergencies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan assured on getting the account active, while Tambaram police did not respond when contacted.