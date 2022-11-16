Priya's death: Police to use phone signals to locate doctors' location

CHENNAI: After the suspension of two doctors by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) committee, the police are now working on to gather information about the doctors' families. They are investigating the current location of the doctors by monitoring the cell phone signals.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) confirmed the medical negligence in the case of treatment given to footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning. A committee was formed to investigate the case and the doctors have been suspended.
The footballer reportedly faced complications following the surgery for ligament tear at the government peripheral hospital in Periyar Nagar. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 and died at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment.
