City

Priya's death: Police to use phone signals to locate doctors' location

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) confirmed the medical negligence in the case of treatment given to footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning.
Footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning
Footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the suspension of two doctors by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) committee, the police are now working on to gather information about the doctors' families. They are investigating the current location of the doctors by monitoring the cell phone signals.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) confirmed the medical negligence in the case of treatment given to footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning. A committee was formed to investigate the case and the doctors have been suspended.

Footballer Priya, who died on Tuesday morning
Hundreds of residents in mourning, teen footballer laid to rest

The footballer reportedly faced complications following the surgery for ligament tear at the government peripheral hospital in Periyar Nagar. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 and died at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Investigation
Directorate of Medical Education
Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital
Chennai footballer Priya
Footballer Priya
Priya death issue
Priya death case
Priya Chennai
Priya's death
Cell phone signals
DME committee

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in