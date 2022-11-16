Jewellery store staff flees with 27 sovereign gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police have launched a hunt for a former staff of a jewellery showroom who allegedly escaped with 27 sovereign gold jewellery from the showroom in Kodambakkam.

Police said that Dinesh of Kodambakkam has been running a gold jewellery store in Kumaran Nagar.

The showroom owner found that stock worth a few lakhs were missing. On Monday, he checked the CCTV footage and found one of his staff sneaking the jewellery pieces.

The staff, Kuldeep Singh had joined work only a few months ago and did not report to work for the past few days, police said.

Based on Dinesh’s complaint, Kumaran Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.