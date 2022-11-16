City

Body of youth drowned in Puzhal lake retrieved

The victim was identified as Bharath Kumar (23) of Gandhi Nagar, Red Hills. An employee of a private firm in Madhavaram, Bharath went fishing with three of his friends in Puzhal lake on November 12.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Police and Fire and Rescue personnel on Wednesday fished out the body of a youth from the Puzhal lake, where he drowned three days ago.

The victim was identified as Bharath Kumar (23) of Gandhi Nagar, Red Hills. An employee of a private firm in Madhavaram, Bharath went fishing with three of his friends in Puzhal lake on November 12.

Police said that Bharath lost balance and fell into the lake. His friends made a futile attempt to rescue him and then alerted the authorities.

Police and personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) conducted searches for the past three days, but Bharath was not found.

On Wednesday morning, a local witnessed a body washed ashore and informed the authorities after which it was ascertained that it was Bharath. Red Hills police registered a case and sent the body to government hospital for autopsy.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Red hills police
Red hills
Madhavaram
Puzhal Lake
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services
Police and Fire and Rescue personnel

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in