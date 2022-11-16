Body of youth drowned in Puzhal lake retrieved

CHENNAI: Police and Fire and Rescue personnel on Wednesday fished out the body of a youth from the Puzhal lake, where he drowned three days ago.

The victim was identified as Bharath Kumar (23) of Gandhi Nagar, Red Hills. An employee of a private firm in Madhavaram, Bharath went fishing with three of his friends in Puzhal lake on November 12.

Police said that Bharath lost balance and fell into the lake. His friends made a futile attempt to rescue him and then alerted the authorities.

Police and personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) conducted searches for the past three days, but Bharath was not found.

On Wednesday morning, a local witnessed a body washed ashore and informed the authorities after which it was ascertained that it was Bharath. Red Hills police registered a case and sent the body to government hospital for autopsy.