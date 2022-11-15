Priya's body taken to Vyasarpadi house, final rites today

CHENNAI: The body of 17-year-old football player Priya was taken to her house in Vyasarpadi after negotiations between police and her relatives and friends on Tuesday.

Soon after the post-mortem examination, her body was handed over to her parents. However, her friends protested in front of the vehicle carrying her body and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the doctor responsible for the mistake.

Following this, the police tried to pacify the protester by promising them that legal action would be taken. After the negotiations, the body was taken to her house in Vyasarpadi.

The final rites expected to be held today. Besides, several policemen have been deployed in front of her house.