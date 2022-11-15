Annamalai condoles Priya’s death, urges govt to dismiss doctors

CHENNAI: Soon after the death of young football player Priya was out, State BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the DMK government for doctors providing wrong treatment and said even the medical department has become incompetent.
He took to Twitter and wrote, “The demise of student and football player Priya at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai due to wrong treatment by government doctors during surgery is shocking.”
“My deepest condolences to Priya's family. Every government department is dying under this incompetent DMK regime. It is sad that the medical field has joined that line,” he added.
He also said that the government doctors who gave wrong treatment should be dismissed.
He further wrote, “The Arivalayam Govt to immediately pay ₹ 2 crore to one of Priya's family as govt job and loss compensation to her family.”
The young player was admitted to RGGGH for ligament tear where she was operated.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian while announcing her death said that two doctors are placed under suspension for their alleged negligence.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android