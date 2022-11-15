Congressmen come to near blows at Sathyamurthy Bhavan

CHENNAI: Tension gripped state Congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Tuesday evening after the party men from Tirunelveli picketed there and came to near blows demanding the sacking of a district president in their native. Supporters of party treasurer Ruby Manoharan picketed the party office around 6 pm when state Congress chief KS Alagiri arrived to attend the meeting of the MLAs and MPs to discuss the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha election preparations. Disgruntled Congressmen from the southern town accused the newly appointed Tirunelveli east district party president of ‘selling’ posts in the district. Alleged supporters of Manoharan came to blows with party colleagues at Bhavan as Alagiri, accompanied by AICC in charge of the state patiently beheld the ruckus at the party state headquarters. The protesters accused Tirunelveli east district president Jayakumar of appointing his supporters in the district for monetary consideration. The protesters demanded that Jayakumar be sacked from the post and office bearers appointed afresh.