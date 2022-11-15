7,125 students receive degrees in SRMIST Convocation

CHENNAI: A total of 7,125 students from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) pursuing various course disciplines of science and humanities, management, law, agriculture, medicine and health sciences have received degrees during the convocation of the institution. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was the chief guest of the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Om Birla said India is emerging as a global hub for technology, innovations and whole world is looking towards our nation, which has garnered the ability to churn out solutions to challenges that are not only bothering the country but also the world.

“There is a need for bringing out more changes in the administration processes, there is more need for laws whose objective is the welfare of the public at large, it is here the larger scope for participation of youth exists, said Speaker Om Birla.

Founder chancellor of SRMIST TR Paarivendhar said you (students) may touch the pinnacles of glory in your life and you have to be grateful to your parents, teachers. “You are what you are today because of their efforts,” he said.

The institution has a lot of accomplishments to its credit, said Paarivendhar and reminded the performance on the placement front is more than excellent. Vice-chancellor of SRMIST C Muthamizhchelvan said working hard with determination was essential to taste success in life, success sustainment requires working hard continuously. Excellence is a result of work that goes on without a break, he said.

Pro-chancellor (Academics) Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (MHS), Dr Lt Col A Ravi Kumar, Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy were among those present.