Flight services affected following rains at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The departure of flights were affected following rains at the Chennai airport on Monday.
Following afternoon rains in the southern suburbs, flights which were supposed to land at the Chennai airport got delayed due to poor visibility.
Officials said that flights were operating normally from the morning, but after 2 pm it started to pour heavily in the suburbs.
A flight from Madurai which was scheduled to land in Chennai at 2.20 pm was asked to wait in mid-air for about an hour and later it landed at 3.10 pm.
Similarly, another flight from Madurai and three flights from Sri Lanka which were supposed to land at the Chennai airport were asked to wait in the air for about 30 to one hour and later the flights landed in the airport one after another.
The airport officials said the departure of the flights was not delayed and they were on time.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android