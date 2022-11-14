City

Flight services affected following rains at Chennai airport

Following afternoon rains in the southern suburbs, flights which were supposed to land at the Chennai airport got delayed due to poor visibility
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The departure of flights were affected following rains at the Chennai airport on Monday.

Following afternoon rains in the southern suburbs, flights which were supposed to land at the Chennai airport got delayed due to poor visibility.

Officials said that flights were operating normally from the morning, but after 2 pm it started to pour heavily in the suburbs.

Representative Image
Heavy rainfall alert in 18 districts of TN: Details here

A flight from Madurai which was scheduled to land in Chennai at 2.20 pm was asked to wait in mid-air for about an hour and later it landed at 3.10 pm.

Similarly, another flight from Madurai and three flights from Sri Lanka which were supposed to land at the Chennai airport were asked to wait in the air for about 30 to one hour and later the flights landed in the airport one after another.

The airport officials said the departure of the flights was not delayed and they were on time.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rains
TN rain
Heavy rainfall in TN
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
chennai rain news live
Flight services affected in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in