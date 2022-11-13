Tanzanian woman held with 10 grams of cocaine near Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old woman, a Tanzanian national for alleged possession of cocaine near Anna Nagar. The arrested woman was identified as Briezka Hamsa. Police said that they had received a tip off about a foreign national supplying party drugs. On Saturday night, a team of Anna Nagar police were conducting vehicle checks in Shanthi Colony, when they flagged a cab. The police team checked the passenger’s bag and found 10 grams of cocaine in her possession. Anna Nagar police arrested the foreign national. Probe is on.