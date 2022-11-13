Man on run after killing lover’s teen daughter in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a 38-year-old man who allegedly murdered the teenage daughter of the woman he was in a relationship with in Poonamallee. Police said the man also allegedly stole some cash and jewels from the house. The incident occurred when the girl’s mother had gone out to work, police said. The deceased was identified as Sangeetha and the suspect, Raju. Police said Raju was in a relationship with the girl’s mother Amsavalli (40), for the past four years. Amsavalli was separated from her husband and was working in a private company. On Saturday evening, Amsavalli returned from work and found her daughter lying dead in the house and informed the police. Poonamallee police reached the scene and began investigations. Preliminary investigations revealed that Raju, the woman’s lover, had visited the house when the girl was alone and murdered her. Investigations are underway to ascertain if there was any sexual abuse.