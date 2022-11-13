Ma Su launches Tamil Nadu health start-ups registry

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian gave away the 14th edition of Healthcare Conference & Excellence in Healthcare Awards for the healthcare fraternity, government body and private institutions at the FICCI TANCARE on Saturday evening. He also unveiled the Tamil Nadu health start-ups registry at the event, in the presence of health secretary P Senthil Kumar along with Dr GSK Velu, Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.

"Tamil Nadu has always been a forefront in giving exceptional healthcare services. Tamil Nadu continues to set new benchmarks in using cutting-edge technology in healthcare and providing best solutions across every category possible in government, private and the health sector as a whole. The focus on health start-ups is promising and the ecosystem our government is building will be a welcome boost," he said.

The Health Minister added that coming together of start-up Tamil Nadu, health department along with FICCI and various other incubators, accelerators and stakeholder bodies is going to catapult the ecosystem for health start-ups in the State”.

More than 40 companies had applied for categories, including access to healthcare, diagnostics, life- sciences, medical devices (including affordable Point of Care), AYUSH systems, fitness & sports and mental well-being.

Dr GSK Velu, Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD, Trivitron/ Neuberg Group of Companies, said that the pandemic has made us all strong, improvise in the medical field, complementing each other across the health sector and going beyond borders to collaborate and ensure that healthcare is delivered seamlessly.

He further added that the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards recognizes those organisations and individuals who have contributed in a remarkable way and stood out in the most challenging situations showcasing their strong determination in upheaval of healthcare in the State.