Heavy rain hits services at Chennai airport, 8 flights cancelled

CHENNAI: Due to continuous downpour in Chennai, many flights departing from the Chennai Airport were cancelled this morning.

It has been reported that 8 flight services from Chennai airport, including those to Madurai, Hyderabad, Kurnool, have been cancelled due to heavy rain and bad weather.

Chennai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 2 days, affecting normal life.

The Regional Meteorological Department had informed that rains will continue in most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 3 days.