City

Heavy rain hits services at Chennai airport, 8 flights cancelled

Chennai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 2 days, affecting normal life.
Heay rainfall results in stagnant of water in madipakkam
Heay rainfall results in stagnant of water in madipakkamHemanathan
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Due to continuous downpour in Chennai, many flights departing from the Chennai Airport were cancelled this morning.

It has been reported that 8 flight services from Chennai airport, including those to Madurai, Hyderabad, Kurnool, have been cancelled due to heavy rain and bad weather.

Chennai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 2 days, affecting normal life.

The Regional Meteorological Department had informed that rains will continue in most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 3 days.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
northeast monsoon
chennai rains
Heavy Rain
Regional Meteorological Department
chennai rain update
TN rain update
Rain update
flight cancelled due to heavy rain
heavy rains 2022

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in