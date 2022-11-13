Chennai police booked 108 Gutkha cases, arrested 112 in 1 week

CHENNAI: As part of their ‘Drive against Banned Tobacco Products’ programme, Chennai police intensified action against those selling Gutkha and other banned products since the beginning of this year.

Last week, from November 6 to November 12, the City police have seized 397 kg of Gutkha products and 3 kg of Mava across the city, in 108 cases, arresting 112 persons.

Of the total haul, major seizure was made by Villivakkam police who seized 325 kg of banned tobacco products from a duo on Saturday (Nov 12). The arrested persons were identified as M Kathiravan ( 29) of Kallakurichi and S Balu (51) of Pudukottai. Villivakkam police have received information in August that the duo transported banned Gutkha products into the city and sold them. On Saturday, when the duo came to Chennai, they were arrested.

Guindy police team conducted searches based on a tip off and seized 56 kg of Gutkha from two persons, Abdul Jabarullah (48) and Mohammed Hussain (38) of Guindy, who were arrested.