GCC officer summoned for not correcting mistakes in birth certificate

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras HC directed the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Chief Health Officer and Zonal health officer to appear before the court for not correcting the spelling mistakes of a woman in her birth certificate despite the court orders.

The bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed the direction on hearing the contempt petition filed by S Malleswari.

According to the petitioner, the corporation has given her a birth certificate printing her name Maheswari instead of her correct name Maheswari. Therefore, she made a representation to the GCC to correct the spelling on her birth certificate.

As the authorities failed to correct the spelling, Malleswari approached the HC and got an order to the GCC to print the right spelling of her name on her birth certificate in 2020.

Since the officers failed to correct the spelling again, she filed the contempt petition. Recording her submissions, the bench ordered the authorities to appear before the court. The matter has been adjourned for four weeks.