Focus on southern suburbs, say Chitlapakkam residents

CHENNAI: With the city managing the heavy monsoon rains effectively till Friday at least, thanks to the newly constructed storm water drains and motor pumps placed in vulnerable spots, residents in southern suburban areas fear flash floods as lakes in the region are not interconnected properly due to missing links.

Dayanand Krishnan, a Chitlapakkam resident and GIS expert, said that the missing links between the lakes are not established properly leaving the southern parts of the locality susceptible to floods.