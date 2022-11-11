Several parts of Chennai relieved from water logging as rains pause

CHENNAI: Chennaittes who woke up to the intermittment rains on Friday faced minor hiccups to puddles of water, but the city roads which are constantly monitored by the civic authoroties, were by and large free from water logging.

Local Administration Minister K N Nehru who conducted a review meeting with Chennai Mayor R Priya at Ripon Buildings exuded confidence that the city will be free from water loging during the next spells of rains.

The city has been seeing heavy rain since Thursday night, however, the Corporation authoritives have managed to drain the excess stormwater. Many areas escaped from water logging due to frequent monitoring and positioning of high power motor pumps.

Responding to media queries, the Minister also invited the scribes to point out the areas that are suffering from water logging. Due to the desilting and stormwater drain constructions there is no water logging in Kolathur, Pullianthope and Pattalam, which were affected during the first spells of rains.

Till now, at least 92 trees and branches were removed. There are 900 motor pumps installed, of which 116 pumps are in use and others are on standby. The civic body authorities are ready to handle the situation of Chennai's intense showers in the coming days. The weather officials predicted 10 cm rainfall for Chennai with intermittent gap during this monsoon and we will be able to address the monsoon complaints, Nehru flanked by corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and municipal administration secretary Shivdas Meena.

Meanwhile residents and civic activists expressed that the situation was much better during the second spell of rain and demanded continous monitorring. K Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Adi Dravidar colony, Ernavoor said, “Though there was water stagnation, the civic body workers drained the water from the locality. Compared to the previous week, where the city witnessed intense rainfall for three days, the entire street was flooded and there were no steps taken by the government. However, this morning the workers drained the stagnated rainwater within a few hours.”

Similarly, areas like T Nagar, Mambalam which had knee-deep water in the residential complex, during the previous monsoon was better this season. Water entering houses in low lying areas is also an issue and this is predominant in areas where the road levels had recently surged, observed local resisdent and activist V S Jayaraman.

“There was water stagnation found in the streets, due to intermittent rain and there was a break from heavy rain. We could manage the situation and hope the local body authorities take steps before the city records intense rainfall,” Jayaraman added.

However, there were also stray complaints of civic officials not attending water stagnation and sewer overflow.

M Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ashok Nagar complained that there was no SWD construction in the interior roads in the locality, which has led to water stagnation even with moderate showers. “Additionally, the entire street is flooded with sewage mixed with rainwater, and it is difficult to step out of the doors. Though we have raised complaints to the concerned department, none of the officers visited the spot or steps taken to drain the water,” added Ashok.