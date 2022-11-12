Class 1 girl fractures leg after fall, case filed against school

CHENNAI: Avadi police booked the management of a private school in Ambattur on charges of negligence after a Class 1 student allegedly fell off a staircase and fractured her leg. Tirumullaivoyal Police registered a case based on a complaint by the parents of A Chiddhima, stating that the child fell down the staircase and broke her thigh bone on October 13. Though there are more than 100 CCTVs in the premises, the school authorities failed to show them the footage of the child’s fall, claiming that only CCTVs were functioning due to ongoing building renovation work. A case was registered under IPC Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by rash or negligent act that endangers life, or the personal safety of others) against the management and the staff.