61-year-old from Odisha dies of cardiac arrest at city airport

CHENNAI: Titas (61) of Bhubaneswar died of sudden cardiac arrest at the city airport on Saturday. He was travelling to Mumbai from Mangalore via Chennai on Thursday night on the Indigo airlines flight. Around 11.15 pm, Titus was waiting to board the Pune flight scheduled at 3.15 am from Chennai. Around 2.45 am, when he was walking towards gate number 13, he collapsed. Soon, the airport medical team rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital in the airport but there he was declared dead due to sudden cardiac arrest. Later, the airport police team sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. A case was registered and his family in Pune informed.