Robbers who looted actor’s house escaped to B’luru: Cops

CHENNAI: Police are searching for a man from Nepal and two of his friends who allegedly looted 200 sovereign from actor Radha Krishna’s house in Nandambakkam on Thursday. Officials said the suspects, who were seen on CCTV footage fleeing the spot on an auto rickshaw, could have escaped to Bengaluru. Ramesh, who worked at the actor’s house, allegedly tied up his wife Raji and their children and escaped with the jewels. When Radha Krishna returned home in the evening, he found his wife and children locked inside a room. Based on his complaint, the Nandambakkam police filed a case. When they tracked Ramesh’s mobile phone signal, it showed to be in Karnataka. A special team has gone to Bengaluru to nab the suspects.