200 svgn gold looted from actor’s house in Chennai; 3 at large

CHENNAI: At least 200 sovereign of gold was looted from the house of actor Radha Krishna's house in Nandambakkam on Thursday.

Actor's wife was tied up and the loot was carried out by one Ramesh, a man from Nepal, who was working in actor's house, police said.

Ramesh had tied the woman inside the room with help of his two friends and escaped with the valuables. The house is located on the 12th street of Defence Colony in Nandambakkam. Radha Krishna is a supporting actor and has acted in movies like Elam Avan Sayal.

Police said on Thursday morning Radha Krishna went out for work and his wife Raji and children were alone at home. Using the opportunity, Ramesh sent two of his friends inside the house and they threatened Raji and the children and tied them using a rope and locked them inside a room. Later, they took the 200 sovereign gold ornaments along with Rs 2 lakh cash from the locker and escaped from the house.

Radha Krishna who returned home around 7.30 pm found the wife and children locked inside a room he rescued them and later he filed a complaint at the Nandambakkam police station. The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab Ramesh and his two friends who are missing.