Under 14, 16 handball teams make St Mary’s Anglo-Indian HSS proud

CHENNAI: The Under 14 and Under 17 handball teams of St Mary’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School proved their mettle by winning the Chennai Revenue District Handball Tournament and getting selected to represent the Chennai Revenue District to participate in the state-level handball tournament. The school management congratulated Physical Education teacher Jose Lenin Regon, the school handball team coach and all the team members for the feat.
