Raja Raja Chola’s Sadaya Vizha in Chennai: HC issues notice to cops

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Mylapore Police to file their response in a petition filed for permission to celebrate prominent Chola King Raja Raja-I’s birthday near Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

Justice RN Manjula passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by G Murali who claims to be the president of Raja Raja Sena Trust. The petitioner sought direction to the police to grant permission to the Raja Raja Senai Trust to perform ‘Sadaya Vizha Jayanti’ in Honour of Raja Raja Cholan on November 13 near Kapaleeswarar Temple at Mylapore, Chennai, or another alternative day and venue.

“While non-Tamils and non-Hindus are celebrating the glory of Raja Raja Chola, it was a shock to me when the Mylapore police rejected my representation for celebrating the Sadaya Vizha Jayanti,” the petitioner submitted.

However, the police said that since the petitioner sought permission to celebrate the function in Maada Street, it could not be granted. “If 500 people go on a rally in Maada Veedhi as said by the petitioner, it will create traffic congestion and several issues in Mylapore. Therefore, the permission was denied to the petitioner,” the police submitted.

Recording the submissions, the judge questioned the necessity to celebrate Sadaya Vizha Jayanthi in Chennai. However, the petitioner informed the court that they are not stressing the police to permit them to celebrate the function only near Kapaleeswarar temple. “The police can grant permission to celebrate the Sadaya Vizha Jayanti at any other place,” the petitioner submitted.

The judge directed the police to file their response within two weeks.