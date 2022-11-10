Red alert: Tiruvallur declares holiday for schools & colleges

CHENNAI: Following heavy rainfall warning, the Collector of Tiruvallur district Dr. Alby John Varghese on Thursday announced holiday for schools and colleges on Friday (November 11).
He wrote on Twitter, "Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, holiday declared for all the schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow. #Tiruvallur"
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts on November 11 and orange alert for November 12 and November 13.
Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.
