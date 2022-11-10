CMRL launches e-auto feeder service for last mile connectivity

CHENNAI: In an attempt to ensure the last mile connectivity and for improving the travel experience for passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday launched electric autos at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station.

The e-auto feeder service named MAuto Pride (LEGGO) was launched by TM Anbarasan, the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This is the effort to connect passengers from their location to respective Metro stations and from stations to their workplace and colleges.

Through the new feeder service, the CMRL aims to further increase the passenger footfall at all stations, owing to the new comfortable service.

As per the department, MAuto Pride (LEGGO) is the first fully electric three-wheeler, which allows passengers to make payment electronically through an app.

“The feeder service has been introduced at Alandur Metro station as pilot and the charges have been fixed at Rs 12 per km as an introductory offer. We request passengers to make use of the new service,” urges CMRL.

Meanwhile, S Jeevanandam, a regular Metro passenger welcoming the new service said, “Many Metro passengers have been frequently urging for feeder service. This will further reduce the fuel expenditure for passengers commuting to stations in vehicles and save us from parking charges and stress of finding parking space during peak hours.”

Along with the Minister, RS Bharti a former Member of Parliament, Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Organisations and Operations), CMRL, Mansoor Al Buhari, founder and chairman of M Auto Group were part of the launch.