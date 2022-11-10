Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat will run six days a week

CHENNAI: The Vande Bharat express train service between Chennai and Mysuru would run six days a week (except Wednesdays).

The inaugural service of the train from Mysuru would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from KSR Bengaluru around 11:00 hours on Friday, November 12.

Regular operation of Train no 20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains will commence on and from 12th November from both the destinations.

Stoppages will be provided at KatpadiJn and KSR Bengaluru for both the services. Train no 20607 comprising 14 chair cars and two executive chair cars (total 16 coaches) would start from Chennai at 5.50am and reach Mysuru at 12.20hrs with stoppage at Katpadi (7.21hrs) and Bengaluru (10.20hrs). Train no 20608 will start from Mysuru at 13.05hrs and reach Chennai at 19.30hrs.

No concession and child fare

No concession and child fare would be admissible in the above Vande Bharat Express trains. Only full fare adult tickets would be issued. Other terms and conditions for booking, cancellation and refund would be as per Shatabdi train standards. Advance reservation for the above Vande Bharat Express train service commencing from November 12 is open from Southern Railway end.

The inaugural special train will stop at almost all enroute stations for the benefit of everyone living in the town/city to see the Vande Bharat Train manufactured in ICF, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.