MTC bus rams two-wheeler, kills woman

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman died after her scooter was rammed by an MTC bus in Perumbakkam on Wednesday. Sujasini of Ottiambakkam near Perumbakkam was working in the housekeeping department of a private firm in Sholinganallur. Police said her son Rajiv was also working in the same place. On Wednesday morning, both were travelling to work on the scooter and Rajiv was riding it. Police said when they were on Ottiyambakkam main road, the MTC bus (route number P51) rammed into the scooter and both of them fell on the road. Sujasini, who fell on the right side, was run over by the MTC bus and died on the spot while Rajiv escaped with minor injuries. On information, Pallikaranai traffic investigation police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to Chromepet GH. The police have registered a casea and are inquiring with bus driver David of Madambakkam.