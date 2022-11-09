Man strangulates alcoholic son to death

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and younger brother, who tried to pass it off as suicide, at their residence in Kasimedu, on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Madhan Kumar, a painter. Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhan was addicted to alcohol and used to pick up fights with his family members often. On Tuesday night, he came home drunk and argued with his father, Madhivanan and brother, Madhavan. Irked over his ways, the duo took a rope and strangulated Madhan. Later, when his mother attempted to wake him up, he did not respond after which police were informed. While the family members initially claimed he committed suicide, police investigations revealed he was murdered after which Madhivanan and his son, Madhavan were arrested. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.