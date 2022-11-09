Art exhibition in Chennai on exploitation of nature

Speaking to DT Next about why the exhibition is titled ‘Who will speak: Me? You? or Nobody?’ she says, “As the exhibition is about how anthropogenic activities are affecting our planet, who will speak against this evil is the idea of the title. I felt this title will also promote dialogue and will definitely force a person to maybe take some responsibility for their actions as an individual.”

She says after she developed the idea for the exhibition, she shared the concept note with the gallery and began looking for artists whose art aligned with her topic.

Anirudh’s installation titled ‘Refuse of Image’, is a rather amusing art piece which has tiny stones on the wall. Asking her about this unique installation done by Anirudh Singh, she says, “Each stone questions anthropogenic activities. For this installation, he picked up stones off construction sites and tries pressing on the waste during construction. But it’s just one of the things. It questions the exploitation of nature by humans.”

She adds, “Other than it being a platform for awareness, through this exhibition I also hope to learn and understand how people receive environment art.”

The art will be on display at Apparao Galleries till November 28.