Inflow of water monitored as Chennai braces for heavy rains

CHENNAI: As the city is expected to receive intense spell of rains from Thursday, water managers have started micro monitorring the inflow of water and the rainfall recieved in the catchment areas of waterbodies located in the Greater Chennai region comprising Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram areas, an informed official in Water Resources Department said.

The five reservoirs catering to the capital have nearly 9 TMC of water and this will be sufficient till July 2023.

“Though the meteorological department forecasts heavy rain for Chennai and its neighborhood from November 10, we are prepared for heavy rains as well as deficit. The city requires 1 TMC of drinking water from the dams and the water discharge from the dams will be based on the rainfall in catcment areas.

On Tuesday, the department directed to increase the outflow from the Chembarambakkam reservoir as we had around four feet of depth. Only if there is an increase in inflow into the reservoir, the surplus is drained.

At present, Chembarambakkam reservoir has 2.700 TMC water against 3.645 TMC, where 716 cusecs of water is released. Similarly, Red Hills reservoir also has the maximum storage capacity with 2.740 TMC, and 292 cusecs water is discharged. Around 228 cusecs and 100 cusecs of water is also released from Veeranam and Kannakottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoirs. The water managers are also monitorring the Poondi dam, which is another major ource of drinking water, official sources said. "In case of heavy rains the feild engineers will be monitoring the inflow and the outflow on an hourly basis and necessary action will be taken. All the big reservoirs in the State will be under strict monitor for the next two months, another senior official at the secretariat said.