Dharma Yudham for democracy and transparency in AIADMK: OPS

TIRUCHY: Seeking democracy and transparency in the party, we are on the Dharma Yudham and we will never let any forces split the cadres, said former Chief Minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, OPS said, the party has been strongly built by the founder MGR for the welfare of the cadres. "It is a party for the cadres and has gone through several stages for the past 50 years and no one can attempt to split the cadres. There are several misunderstandings and it will be solved soon," he said.

There is an illusion that misunderstandings prevail among the AIADMK leadership but it is temporary and will be alright in due course of time, he said.

Answering a query about the influence of the BJP in AIADMK, OPS said, there is no such situation in the party and no external force can divide the cadres, he said.

Meanwhile, OPS welcomed the statement of TTV Dhinakaran who expressed support for the united AIADMK and said that he would meet Dhinakaran in Thanjavur if time permits.

In the meantime, OPS said that he was on the Dharma Yudham for strictly sticking to the bylaws coined by the party founder MGR. "There should be democracy and transparency in the party and we will never allow even little change in the party bylaw and that is why we are in the Dharma Yudham," he said.