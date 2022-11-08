Absconding 32-yr-old man held at airport

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man, against whom the Madurai police had issued a lookout notice, was detained at the Chennai airport when he was about to board a flight to Scotland via Dubai on Monday. While they were checking the travel documents of the passengers who were about to board the flight in the wee hours of Monday, the immigration officials noticed that one of them, Raja Prabhu of Madurai, was wanted by the Madurai all-women police. They immediately detained him and cancelled his journey. In September, a dowry case was filed against Raja Prabhu. But before the police could arrest him, he absconded. After this, a lookout circular was issued to all airports in India to prevent him from escaping from the country. Officials said a special team from Madurai would arrive in Chennai to arrest and take Raja Prabhu in custody. He was handed over to the Chennai airport police station till then.