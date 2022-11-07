In pics: Plastic wastes choke Marina beach

CHENNAI: Despite being announced as plastic-free zones by the Chennai Corporation, the World’s longest beach is not properly maintained and is often littered.

This time it's even worse as the high tides and movement of currents towards the land have brought plastic wastes to the land following heavy rains in the city.

On Monday, when DT Next visited the post, huge amounts of garbage, mostly plastic waste, were seen washed ashore at Srinivasapuram near the beach.

Let's take a look at the pictures: