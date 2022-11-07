City

In pics: Plastic wastes choke Marina beach

On Monday, when DT Next visited the post, huge amounts of garbage, mostly plastic waste, were seen washed ashore at Srinivasapuram near the beach
Plastic and other debris are seen on the shores of Marina Beach
Plastic and other debris are seen on the shores of Marina Beach Manivasagan
Online Desk
Published on

CHENNAI: Despite being announced as plastic-free zones by the Chennai Corporation, the World’s longest beach is not properly maintained and is often littered.

This time it's even worse as the high tides and movement of currents towards the land have brought plastic wastes to the land following heavy rains in the city.

On Monday, when DT Next visited the post, huge amounts of garbage, mostly plastic waste, were seen washed ashore at Srinivasapuram near the beach.

Let's take a look at the pictures:

A man picking up garbage from the beach
A man picking up garbage from the beach
A woman walks on a garbage-strewn beach
A woman walks on a garbage-strewn beach

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai Corporation
Marina Beach
Heavy Rains
Global warming
Tamil Nadu rains
TN rains
Chennai Beach
Plastic waste
Ban Plastic
Heavy rain in Chennai
Plastic pollution
Chennai GCC
Chennairains
Srinivasapuram
TN rain update
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Marina Beach garbage
Plastic waste near Marina Beach
Impacts of Global warming
Plastic free Tamil Nadu
Srinivasapuram beach
Srinivasapuram plastic waste
Plastic free zones
Plastic free zones at Chennai
TN rain latest news
tn rain news today live
tn rain alert
DT next
www.dtnext.in