A khaki sisterhood’s hand in justice

Women officers come together

A sudden visit by the girl’s mother, who insisted on meeting her daughter, led her to become suspicious and set the ball rolling.

The case was eventually taken up by the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Washermanpet. “At that point, we did not fathom the extent of abuse undergone by the child and the involvement of one of our own. In Pocso complaints, 95% of the time, the abuser is a family member or a known person,” said a policewoman.

However, this case was like a house of horrors. Each time the child spoke, it unveiled the trauma of sexual assault by a long list of perpetrators.

This meant more work for the cops, and a major chunk of it was paperwork. It was the combined effort of personnel from several AWPS from the city, which ensured justice in this case, said many policewomen who were part of the case.

While one Inspector would attend the medical examinations, another was put in charge of drafting reports and so on. There were 35 All Women Police Stations in Chennai city before the Commissionerate was trifurcated.

“We were able to work fast because for about a year-and-a-half since mid-2019, all AWPS were brought under the newly formed wing of Crime Against Women And Children (CAWC). This prevented a lot of procedural delays,” said a senior cop.

“A chargesheet that ran for over 600 pages was filed before the court in 85 days. This is important as a chargesheet in Pocso cases has to be filed within 90 days,” said Inspector Priyadarshini, Washermanpet AWPS.

“This case personally affected many of us because this should not have happened to any child,” another official said.