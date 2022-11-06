Vande Bharat express rolled out of ICF, to reach Mysuru tomorrow

The fifth Vande Bharat express is the first in South India which will run between Chennai and Mysuru for a distance of 504 kilometres. The train with a single stop at Bengaluru is set to reach Mysuru in seven hours. Though the Vande Bharat express can clock the top speed of 160 kilometres per hour the express running between Chennai and Mysuru will clock the top speed of only 110 kmph and an average speed of 76 kmph, which makes it the slowest of all the five Vande Bharat express trains in the country.

The other four Vande Bharat trains run from Delhi to Varanasi, Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Delhi to Amb Andaura and Mumbai to Gandhinagar.

Train parting reported at Tiruvallur:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, close to midnight, a train parting incident was reported at Tiruvallur railway station where the coaches S7 and S8 of Coimbatore bound Cheran express got detached. There was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident but it took more than 2.5 hours to repair and operate the train.

"There was a train parting of the Cheran express near Tiruvallur due to a breakage of a knuckle in the coupling mechanism. The replacement of the knuckle took about 2.5 hours. There was absolutely no threat to passenger safety. We regret the inconvenience caused." said Southern Railways, in a tweet.

The Southern Railway has also informed that investigation has been ordered on the incident. "Every incident of train parting is investigated to find out the root cause and also to fix accountability, wherever required. An inquiry is being ordered and the outcome of the findings will then be clear. We would therefore request all not to indulge in needless speculations." said Southern Railway, in another tweet.