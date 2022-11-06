MET’s warning for fishermen increases sea food rates in Kasimedu

CHENNAI: As the meteorological department issued warning for the fishermen to suspend fishing activity due to the rough sea only 10 per cent of trawlers ventured into the sea from Kasimedu fishing harbour, which led to a decrease in supply and demand for the seafood surged among the public on Sunday. Traders stated that prices might increase further for the next three months.

“Almost 90 per cent of boats did not venture into the sea, and despite warnings issued to the fishermen, the remaining trawlers went fishing. They were able to catch only 10 tonnes of fish, whereas last week there were at least 30 tonnes caught. Due to a shortage in supply, the prices increased by 25 per cent on Sunday,” said R Rajan, a fisherman at Kasimedu fishing harbor.

As the neighbouring state was impacted due to the Northeast monsoon, the boats from Andhra Pradesh did not venture into the sea. So, the fish supply from there has been severely impacted. Similarly, traders witnessed a dull sale at the market as the customers returned without purchasing as the fishes were over within a few hours.

During the NE monsoon season, the government provides Rs 6,000 annually for the fishermen. As the fund is not sufficient for them to survive, fishermen are forced to go for catch, also leading to an increase in prices. Currently, Seer fish (vanjiram) is sold for Rs 850 per kg, red snapper Rs 450 – Rs 500 per kg, prawns Rs 500 per kg, crab Rs 400 per kg, and anchovy Rs 350 per kg.

“From last week, there have been no brisk sales, and we are forced to sell fish at the wholesale rate to avoid wastage. Additionally, the prices are expected to increase further from next week due to the cyclonic circulation or low-pressure area formed in the sea. And there will be continuous warnings for the fishermen. So, due to the shortage, the rates of fish will be doubled,” said M Kasim, a retail trader at Chindratripet.