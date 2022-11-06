BJP man held for abusive remarks against Stalin, Scheduled Castes

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested a BJP functionary in Thirunindravur, near Chennai for uploading a video using abusive language against the Chief Minister and against scheduled castes.

The arrested person was identified as V Boopathy (32) of Kosavanpalayam in Thirunindravur.

Boopathy, in an inebriated state, uploaded a video on his social media, in which he used abusive language against the Chief Minister and challenged the police to arrest him.

In the video, he further made derogatory remarks against scheduled castes and used abusive language.

Based on a complaint, Thirunindravur police registered a case under Sections of the IPC, including SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. Avadi City Police said that Boopathy was arrested and sent to judicial custody. “The case is under investigation. Since a case is registered, sharing and forwarding of the video will attract the provision of SC/ST Act (POA) & Information Technology Act against any individual who do such act,” Avadi City Police said.