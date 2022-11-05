Ma Su, KN Nehru inaugurates monsoon spl screening camp in Chennai

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister K N Nehru inaugurated the mega monsoon special camps in the city on Saturday. The camps will be screening the people for various common illnesses such as dengue, malaria, fever and others.

With significant rainfall in the last few days in Chennai, the State Health Department is taking precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of vector borne diseases and 200 camps were organised in 200 wards of the city Corporation between 9 am-4 pm.

"Apart from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Medical Services, the government hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Royapettah Government Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital in Omandurar are also treating the patients being referred from camps after screening," said Ma Subramanian

The State Health Department is also conducting medical camps in other districts, including Namakkal, Tiruchy, Karur and others, that are impacted due to heavy rainfall. With more rain expected in delta regions, the department is also planning more number of medical camps and mobile medical camps, he added.

The Health Minister said that the flood mitigation measures are being taken along with Greater Chennai Corporation, Public Works Department and other departments. He said that 90 per cent works of stormwater drains construction as part of flood management have been completed in Chennai Corporation areas. The areas where the work has been completed are getting benefited from the measures undertaken by the government.

Talking about the cases of two deaths due to negligence at a private hospital in the city, the Health Minister said that the investigation of the deaths would be done.