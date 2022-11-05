Doctor hands over toddler found on road to parents

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy who was found loitering on the streets near Poonamalee was rescued by Dr Nandhakumar who was on his way to CMC (Christian Medical College) hospital, Vellore. When he found the boy crying on Poonamalee bypass road, he stopped his vehicle and asked him about his parents. After waiting a while, nobody turned up to claim him. So, he handed over the child to the Poonamalee police station. The police control room had received information that a boy was missing from an apartment in Poonamallee. Investigations revealed that on Thursday night, the family returned from a mall and found the boy, Umar, missing. Avadi Police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated Dr Nandhakumar for rescuing him.