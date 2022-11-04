Two low-level bridges submerge in Chengalpattu villages

CHENGALPATTU: Several residents of villages in Chengalpattu were put through lot of hardships when two low-level bridges connecting surrounding areas in the district went under water due to flooding on Thursday.

People from several villages, including Vadakupattu and Venpakkam use the two connecting low-level bridges at Reddipalayam and Kuruvanmedu to cross over to neighbouring Singaperumal Koil, Maraimalainagar and other surrounding areas of Chennai for work.

Due to the heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, excess water from the Thenneri Lake in Walajabad has covered the two bridges causing a lot of inconvenience to people travelling for work and children going to schools and colleges. Residents of the area have also complained that every year the road becomes inaccessible during the rainy season and since the bridges are low, they go underwater plunging the villages into misery.

The villagers are forced to travel more than 30 km through alternate roads to reach Chengalpattu. They have requested the government to build high-level bridges for better connectivity.