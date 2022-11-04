Metro works: Chennai police announce traffic diversions

CHENNAI: In view of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works at Kavignar Bharathidasan Road, Chennai traffic police has announced diversions in and around the road.

The diversions will be for a week on a trial basis starting Saturday (Nov 5).

Accordingly, TTK Road from Chamiers Road Junction to KB Dasan Road junction is declared as one - way.

CP Ramasamy Road from CV Raman Road junction to R.A.Puram 2nd Main Road Junction is declared as one - way.

Vehicles from Anna Salai through Kavignar Bharathidasan Road intending to go to TTK Road are restricted in which, MTC Buses will be diverted along Thiruvalluar Salai and Eldams Road. LMV (cars) can ply through Seethammal Colony 1st Main Road.

Vehicles from TTK Road intending to go to Alwarpet signal are restricted at the Junction of Bharathidasan Road in which, MTC Buses will be diverted along Thiruvalluar Salai. LMV can ply on Seethammal Colony 1st Main Road or CV Raman Road.

MTC Buses from Alwarpet Bridge intending to go to Chamiers Road can ply via. CP Ramasamy Road and Chamiers Road.

MTC Buses from Luz Church Road intending to go to Alwarpet Signal is restricted and same will be diverted along TTK Road, Alwarpet Bridge Service Road.