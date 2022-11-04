IIT-M joins hand with US univ to develop dual-degree programme

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with Purdue University, US to jointly develop a dual-degree program on semiconductors. The two institutions will also be undertaking international cooperation in education and research in the areas of semiconductors and microelectronics.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, the semiconductor mission of the country looks at the large-scale development and deployment of microelectronics products. "This joint initiative with Purdue will certainly augment our quality human resource development efforts in semiconductor electronics," he added.

Mung Chiang, President-Elect and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives of Purdue University, said, “Purdue University is home to over 2,700 students from India and Purdue has a long and deep strategic partnership with India and IIT Madras, in particular. We recently launched the first comprehensive Semiconductor Degrees Program (SDP) with the goal of becoming the top source of skilled semiconductor talent for the US. We are thrilled to be partnering with IIT Madras on these dual-degree programs to rapidly contribute to the workforce needs of the large semiconductor industry in both the US and India.”

According to him, the proposed dual-degree programme in semiconductors would focus on an innovative, cooperatively-developed curriculum that will meet the growing needs of the industry. Undergraduate students with strong academic credentials with a deep interest in working on topics related to semiconductor devices, chip fabrication, and circuits and systems will be candidates for the proposed master’s programme. "This will enable a quick ramp-up of skilled talent, preparing the next generation of the semiconductor workforce," Mung Chiang said.