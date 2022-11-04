Chennai man arrested for harassing woman to marry him

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who harassed his late friend’s wife asking her to marry him and inflicted cut injuries on her with a knife was arrested by the city police in Arumbakkam.

The arrested person was identified as A Elumalai of MH Road in Aminjikarai.

Police arrested Elumalai based on a complaint by a 29-year-old woman. Her husband, Murugesh Babu, had died few months ago. Since her husband’s death, the accused who is a friend of the man visited the widow often in the pretext of helping her.

Over time, he started harassing her asking her to marry him and she refused, police said.

On Thursday, he turned up at her house again and then harassed her again. When she refused, Elumalai took a knife he was carrying and inflicted cut injuries on the woman and fled the scene. Neighbours rushed the injured woman to a hospital.

Based on her complaint, Arumbakkam police arrested Elumalai. Police said that he already has an attempt to murder case against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.