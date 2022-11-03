Vandalur flyover lights damaged in Cyclone Vardah yet to be fixed

CHENNAI: Motorists travelling through the Vandalur flyover are put to suffering as the flyover is extremely dark at night as the lights which got damaged during Cyclone Vardah have not been repaired till now.

Vandalur flyover was constructed in 2013 to make travel easier for commuters who travel to Padapai, Oragadam, Walajabad, Kancheepuram and Vellore. Locals said that the flyover was very helpful to the public as it would help them to escape from the Vandalur traffic. Every day thousands of vehicles used to travel on the flyover.

The locals claimed that they have given repeated complaints to the officials but still, it is remaining the same. Naveen a regular commuter from Tambaram said, “It is very difficult to travel on the bridge at night as not even a single light post is in working condition.”

Another commuter Janani from Vandalur said that she used to wait for an office cab at the Vandalur flyover during the night shifts. “But, as the place remains very dark I feel afraid and insecure to be there. The officials should soon take steps to repair the lights,” she added.

Commuters said, in the morning traffic is a problem in Vandalur as vehicles encroach the GST Road and at night the dark flyover is a threat to us. The officials should look into the issue and take appropriate action since Vandalur is one of the main junctions in the Southern Suburbs of Chennai.

When contacted the Highways Department said that they have handed over the maintenance work of the flyover to the panchayat and they should fix the lights. However, the local body officials said that they would look into the issue and take steps to repair the lights as soon as possible.