Sexual remarks against minor: Auto driver held under Pocso

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man, an auto driver under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly making sexual remarks against a minor girl.

The arrested person was identified as Selvakumar of Puzhal.

The 17 -year- old girl, a Class of 11 student at a private school in Kolathur, was walking back home from school when the auto driver intercepted her and made sexual remarks at her. The incident happened on October 28.

The girl fled the scene and informed her family members, who filed a police complaint with the Villivakkam all-women police station.

After enquiry, police arrested Selvakumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.