Monsoon impact: Water to be released from Chembarambakkam, Puzhal?

CHENNAI: Following rains lashing out TN districts and Chennai in particular, the authorities have informed water would be released from Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs today at 3 PM.

It was reported by Thanthi tv that 100 cusecs each from both the reservoirs would be released. The low amount of water will be released to avoid flooding in low-lying areas in Chennai.

This announcement comes in the heels of IMD report that rains will continue in Tamil Nadu till November 6.