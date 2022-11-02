Five-day-old baby girl rescued at Chengalpattu railway station

CHENNAI: A newborn girl abandoned at Chengalpattu railway station was rescued by the police on Wednesday. At around noon, Katrine, who works at a food stall on the second platform, heard the voice of a baby crying from the bag kept there for a long time. Soon, Katrine opened the bag and on finding a newborn inside, informed the RPF. The bag also had a few new dresses, towels and sweaters for the baby. Police fed milk to the baby and informed the Chengalpattu child helpline before shifting it to Chengalpattu GH children’s ward. Police said the baby was born five days ago and are trying to find out who left the baby there with the help of CCTV.