Farmer electrocuted by electric fence he put up to deter stray animals

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old farmer got electrocuted after coming into contact with the electric fence at his farmland in Tirukalukundram, Chengalpattu on Tuesday. The deceased Venu used to pass electricity through the fence to prevent pigs from entering the farmland. On Tuesday evening, during rains, Venu went to the farm to remove the excess water from the fields. Police said Venu, who forgot to turn off the power supply for the fence, came into contact with it and was electrocuted. The locals informed the police and Thirukalukundram police who sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. Police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.