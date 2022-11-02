Car gutted in fire on Kathipara flyover; no casualties

CHENNAI: A car gutted in fire on the Kathipara flyover on Tuesday midnight. No human casualties were reported in the incident.

Ajay (32) of Madambakkam near Tambaram was working as a software engineer in a private firm in Guindy. On Tuesday night, after duty, Ajay and his friend were returning home in the car. Around 11.30 pm when the car was on the Kathipara flyover, Ajay noticed something wrong with the vehicle and soon he decided to park it in the office and take it later. However, within no time , the engine part of the car caught fire.

The TNFRS rescue team from Ashok Nagar and Guindy arrived at the spot and doused the fire after half an hour. Following the incident, the traffic was affected in the Kathipara flyover for a while. The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.